UK PM Johnson says lawmaker attempts to stop no-deal Brexit make it more likely

Lawmakers who are seeking to block a no-deal Brexit are making it more likely that Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson has pledged that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, either with or without a deal, and has said that keeping a no-deal Brexit on the table strengthens Britain's hand in seeking a new deal with the bloc.

"The more the parliamentarians try to block the no-deal Brexit, the more likely it is that we'll end up in that situation," Johnson told the BBC.

Britain's tortuous three-year Brexit crisis remains unclear with options ranging from a frantic departure without an exit deal or a last-minute agreement to an election or referendum that could cancel the whole endeavour.

In the eye of the Brexit maelstrom, though, Johnson was under mounting pressure: opponents in parliament were plotting to tear up his Brexit plans or topple his government, while his suspension of parliament was under scrutiny in the courts.

Johnson's bid to get the insurance policy for the Irish border changed were bluntly dismissed by Dublin which said London was being totally unreasonable.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Britain should make concrete proposals as soon as possible but that the EU could not imagine reopening the Withdrawal Agreement that Johnson's predecessor Theresa May agreed with Brussels in November.

Britain insisted it had made proposals on the border backstop and that it was "untrue" to suggest it had not.

The government said British negotiators would hold twice-weekly talks with EU officials next month in an attempt to rework the Brexit agreement that Britain's parliament has repeatedly rejected.

With just two months until the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU, Johnson's decision to ask Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament was under challenge from three separate court proceedings.

The queen on Aug. 28 approved Johnson's order to suspend parliament from as early as Sept. 9 to Oct. 14, a move that ensures parliament would sit for around four days less than it had been expected to.