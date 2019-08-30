UK PM Johnson says lawmaker attempts to stop no-deal Brexit make it more likely

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

'Entire team will suffer': Kapil Dev gives stern warning to Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2023

'PM Modi gave new speed, energy to India's space mission': Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

10 life-changing lessons from Mother Teresa 

High paying government jobs in India

Liver disease: 5 ways to prevent hepatitis A

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

HomeWorld

World

UK PM Johnson says lawmaker attempts to stop no-deal Brexit make it more likely

Johnson has pledged that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, either with or without a deal, and has said that keeping a no-deal Brexit on the table strengthens Britain's hand in seeking a new deal with the bloc.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 30, 2019, 06:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Lawmakers who are seeking to block a no-deal Brexit are making it more likely that Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson has pledged that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, either with or without a deal, and has said that keeping a no-deal Brexit on the table strengthens Britain's hand in seeking a new deal with the bloc.

"The more the parliamentarians try to block the no-deal Brexit, the more likely it is that we'll end up in that situation," Johnson told the BBC. 

Britain's tortuous three-year Brexit crisis remains unclear with options ranging from a frantic departure without an exit deal or a last-minute agreement to an election or referendum that could cancel the whole endeavour.

In the eye of the Brexit maelstrom, though, Johnson was under mounting pressure: opponents in parliament were plotting to tear up his Brexit plans or topple his government, while his suspension of parliament was under scrutiny in the courts.

Johnson's bid to get the insurance policy for the Irish border changed were bluntly dismissed by Dublin which said London was being totally unreasonable.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Britain should make concrete proposals as soon as possible but that the EU could not imagine reopening the Withdrawal Agreement that Johnson's predecessor Theresa May agreed with Brussels in November.

Britain insisted it had made proposals on the border backstop and that it was "untrue" to suggest it had not.

The government said British negotiators would hold twice-weekly talks with EU officials next month in an attempt to rework the Brexit agreement that Britain's parliament has repeatedly rejected.

With just two months until the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU, Johnson's decision to ask Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament was under challenge from three separate court proceedings.

The queen on Aug. 28 approved Johnson's order to suspend parliament from as early as Sept. 9 to Oct. 14, a move that ensures parliament would sit for around four days less than it had been expected to.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India very close to a final call on FTA with UK, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Meet Sohan Yadav, brilliant mind of ISRO who defied odds of poverty to become major contributor in Chandrayaan mission

Unknown person donates Rs 160 crore to IIT Bombay; meet man who once donated Rs 400 crore, net worth is...

Chilling shock: Lethal king cobra emerges from under bed in Rajasthan shop, video goes viral

Lufthansa Airlines' CEO takes on role of flight attendant, shares day's adventure on LinkedIn

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE