UK PM Boris Johnson to marry fiancee Carrie Symonds in July 2022, cards sent to family and friends: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are all set to get married on July 30, 2022, for which invitations to family and friends have already been sent, The Sun reported. However, the couple's wedding destination is unknown.

In February 2020, Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds said they were engaged to be married. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became the Prime Minister in 2019. They have a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, born last year in April 2020.

For his wedding, it is reported that family and friends of the couple have been sent 'save the date' cards telling them to keep Saturday, July 30, 2022, free for the celebrations.

While this will be PM Boris Johnson's third marriage, it will be the first for Symonds. His partner 33-year-old Symonds is the former head of communications for the Conservative Party.

The couple have lately been hit by a scandal over the costly redecoration of their Downing Street flat, which is being probed over allegations that contributions by a Tory party donor were not declared fully.

Boris Johnson was previously married to Marina Wheeler with whom he has two daughters and two sons. In September 2018 they announced that they had separated and would divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The couple only finalised their divorce last November. Before Wheeler, Boris Johnson was married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, and Symonds will be his third wife.

(With Reuters Input)