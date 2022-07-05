Search icon
UK PM Boris Johnson faces crisis after Finance Minister, Health Minister resign

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned as health and finance ministers, causing a major setback for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

File Photo

Britain`s finance and health ministers resigned on Tuesday, in what looked to be a final blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had tried to apologise for the latest scandal involving a sexual misconduct complaint over one of his ministers.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced his resignation in a statement, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience."

Moments later, finance minister Rishi Sunak also announced he was quitting.

The resignations came as Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake by not realising that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him.

"In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everyone who`s been badly affected by it," Johnson told broadcasters.

