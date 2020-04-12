UK PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after making successful recovery from coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for coronavirus, BBC reported.

Johnson was taken to the Saint Thomas hospital in London on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

The BBC quoted 10 Downing street as saying that Johnson would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," Downing Street spokesperson said.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness." the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds thanked the staff at St Thomas hospital for his successful recovery.

"I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you," she tweeted.

"There were times last week that was very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones," she added.

On Friday, Downing street reported that Johnson was moved out of intensive care after his condition showed significant recovery and the Prime Minister was found to be in "extremely good spirits.

The statement detailed that Johnson had been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) back to his ward at the St Thomas' Hospital in London where he was being treated. There, the Prime Minister will now receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery, the statement read.

Johnson, 55, had been taken into intensive care earlier on Tuesday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened this week.

The UK Prime Minister was tested coronavirus-positive ten days ago but remained home. He went to the hospital on Sunday night after he continued to have a fever despite self-isolating for more than the stipulated seven days. Johnson tweeted from the hospital that he went to the hospital on the advice of his doctor and he was in "good spirits and keeping in touch with my team."

Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, according to Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary who was deputising for the Prime Minister.