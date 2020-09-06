UK: One killed, seven injured in series of stabbings in Birmingham; West Midlands Police open murder inquiry

One man was killed and seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a series of stabbings in the city of Birmingham in central England of the United Kingdom, early on Sunday, the West Midlands police said. The cops have now launched a murder investigation after the series of stabbings, which were declared a 'major incident' in Birmingham city center, were reported in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night`s events," West Midlands Police said.

"A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured."

Britain`s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had no information to indicate the incidents were terrorism-related but the public should stay "very vigilant".

West Midlands Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center at approximately 12:30 a.m.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30 am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center," West Midlands Police said in a statement. "A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

Emergency services were working together at the scene to ensure that those who were injured were receiving medical care, the statement said.

Police cordons were in place on Sunday morning in three separate locations in the city center: Hurst Street, Irving Street, and Edmund Street.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the series of incidents in the Hurst Street area of the city center appeared to be related but the motivation for them was not yet understood.

The BBC said the cordon was near the area known as the Gay Village in the center of Birmingham, where many people had been seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking.

