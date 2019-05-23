UK minister resigns Cabinet role as pressure builds on Theresa May

In her resignation letter, Leadsom said that there had been a "complete breakdown of collective responsibility".

A senior UK minister, Andrea Leadsom, on Wednesday resigned her Cabinet role as the Leader of the House of Commons, throwing British Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership into further disarray over her Brexit strategy. Leadsom's resignation, which she put down to her lack of faith in the government to deliver Britain's exit from the European Union (EU), is seen as kick-starting a fresh coup against May, who has been under increasing pressure to step down as PM.

In her resignation letter, Leadsom said that there had been a "complete breakdown of collective responsibility", telling the British PM to "make the right decisions in the interests of the country, this Government and our Party". The senior minister voiced the views of many other fellow Brexiteers, saying she "fundamentally opposes" parts of the PM's new Brexit plan set out by Theresa May on Tuesday and again in the Commons on Wednesday, offering MPs the chance to vote for a second referendum.

I have always maintained that a second referendum would be dangerously divisive, and I do not support the government willingly facilitating such a concession. It would risk undermining the Union, which is something I passionately want to see strengthened, Leadsom said in her resignation letter. A string of ministers have been demanding meetings with Theresa May, some of them furious about her new deal to encourage MPs to back her Withdrawal Bill when it comes up for a fourth vote in Parliament next month.