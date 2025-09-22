Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UK to remove visa fees? Keir Starmer's govt considers waiver amid Trump's H-1B shocker, check details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's global talent task force, chaired by Science Minister Patrick Vallance and business adviser Varun Chandra, is exploring ways to lure top researchers and tech experts to the UK in order to accelerate economic growth. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 06:29 PM IST

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) is considering eliminating visa fees for elite foreign professionals, the Financial Times reported citing people privy to internal discussions. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's global talent task force, chaired by Science Minister Patrick Vallance and business adviser Varun Chandra, is exploring ways to lure top researchers and tech experts to the UK in order to accelerate economic growth, according to the report. This comes hot on the heels of United States President Donald Trump's crackdown on the preferred US visa for foreign professionals.

What are the UK govt's visa plans?

According to the FT report, the UK government is reviewing if it can remove £766 application (British pound) fee for the Global Talent visa, which also carries a £1,035 annual health surcharge. Officials told the newspaper the fresh proposal targets top talent from leading universities or winners of prestigious prizes. Trump's surprise move has reportedly fueled calls in Britain for visa reforms ahead of the country's November 26 budget announcement.

Who can apply for UK's Global Talent visa?

The Global Talent visa is open to individuals working in the following fields:
Science, engineering, and medicine
Humanities and social sciences
Arts and culture
Digital technology
Unlike most work visas in the UK, the Global Talent permit does not require a job offer or employer sponsorship. Fast-track entry is available for those endorsed by approved bodies.

What is Trump's H-1B visa order?

Trump has signed an order to drastically increase the fee for H-1B visa applications to be paid by employers to USD 100,000. The H-1B visa, which is quite popular among Indians, allows companies to hire foreign professionals. Applicants under the scheme are typically hired for high-skill jobs, especially in the technology sector. After the order sparked confusion, US officials clarified that the mandate only applies to fresh applications, not existing ones or renewals.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
