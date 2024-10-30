The advisory emphasised that 'travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO)'

The UK government has updated its travel advisory for 18 countries following recent airstrikes by Israel against Iran. Amid escalating conflict in Middle East, the UK Foreign Office advised citizens against travelling to popular destinations in the region, citing safety concerns.

On October 26, the Foreign Office warned against travel to several countries, including Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Israel, Libya, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria.

The advisory emphasised that “travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).” It also highlighted that hostilities between Israel and Lebanon could escalate quickly, potentially impacting nearby countries.

According to the advisory, the Middle East remains volatile. On October 1, Iran reportedly launched around 200 missiles at Israel, followed by Israel’s military action against Iran on October 26. Given these developments, the FCDO is urging travellers to stay informed through official channels and social media platforms, where they can receive updates on the situation.

Additionally, the UK issued a separate travel warning for Turkey after a terrorist attack at Turkish Aerospace Industries’ facility in Kahramankazan on October 23. The attack left 22 injured and 5 dead, with increased security now in place at Turkish airports. Travellers in the area are advised to follow local authorities’ guidance and expect longer wait times at security checks.

For those travelling to the Middle East, the FCDO recommends monitoring local media and official updates closely, as the situation remains unpredictable.