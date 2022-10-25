Suella Braverman makes comeback in UK cabinet under Rishi Sunak: All about Indian-origin Britain home secretary

Suella Braverman comes back as UK Home Secretary| Photo: Reuters

Suella Braverman has been reappointed as UK Home secretary in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Cabinet. Party's move came just six days after she quit the post taking responsibility for "technical breach of government rules on sending an email."

Suella Braverman resigned from her post as UK Home Secretary on October 19. She was at the post for 43 days when Liz Truss became the prime minister and moved into 10 Downing Street. "I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," Braverman said in a letter to Truss posted on Twitter.

Braverman's resignation came immediately after a meeting with Liz Truss, the former UK PM. Braverman said she "sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague... As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently".

Suella Braverman is also the first recipient of Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award's. Braverman, took the place of Priti Patel, her Indian colleague. Suella Braverman was chosen by Liz Truss, the new British prime minister, to serve as her home secretary. From 2020 until 2022, Suella Braverman served as attorney general.