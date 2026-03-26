UK High Court dismisses Nirav Modi appeal, extradition to India moves forward

Nirav Modi faces another setback as a UK court refuses to reopen his extradition case to India, rejecting claims of new evidence and safety concerns.

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has suffered another legal blow after the High Court of Justice in London refused to reconsider his extradition case. The King’s Bench Division ruled that his request failed to meet the strict legal standard required to reopen a matter that has already been decided, stating there were no 'exceptional circumstances' to justify revisiting the case.

The proceedings were presented by the Crown Prosecution Service, with support from a team of officials from India’s Central Bureau of Investigation, who attended the hearing in London.

Arguments Based on New Developments Rejected

Modi’s legal team had sought to reopen the case, citing what they described as new developments, particularly those related to the case of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. They argued that these developments constituted “supervening events” that warranted fresh consideration of his extradition.

He also raised concerns about his safety if returned to India, including fears of mistreatment and alleged inadequacies in prison conditions. References were made to international human rights assessments to support these claims. However, the court found that these arguments did not materially change the earlier evaluation of risks and therefore did not justify reopening the proceedings.

Long-Running Extradition Battle

Modi has been held in custody in the UK since his arrest in 2019 in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case. Indian authorities have been pursuing his extradition since 2018, and UK courts have previously cleared the way for his return, dismissing several appeals.

Earlier rulings accepted assurances provided by the Indian government regarding prison conditions and Modi’s treatment upon extradition. A temporary legal obstacle that had delayed the process was also resolved in 2025, further strengthening India’s case.

Parallel Proceedings in India

Meanwhile, legal proceedings against Modi continue in India. A special court recently permitted the Enforcement Directorate to auction two vehicles linked to him, noting that their value was declining as the trial remains ongoing. The proceeds are expected to be held securely until the conclusion of the case.

Modi, who has been declared a fugitive economic offender, is accused of orchestrating a fraud involving more than Rs 6,400 crore through fraudulent banking instruments.

With UK courts consistently upholding the extradition order, this latest ruling brings Modi a step closer to being returned to India to face trial.