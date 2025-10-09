UK announces Rs 4155 crore defence deal with India, to supply Lightweight Multirole Missiles to...

The British government said the new contract for Lightweight Multirole Missiles made by Thales in Northern Ireland would secure 700 jobs.

Britain has signed a USD 468 million (Rs 4155 crore) contract to supply the Indian Army with UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM). The announcement came as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

In its statement on the defence deal, the British government said the new contract for Lightweight Multirole Missiles made by Thales in Northern Ireland would secure 700 jobs at a factory. The UK is also supplying these missiles to Ukraine under a separate deal.

What are Lightweight Multirole Missiles?

Lightweight Multirole Missile is an advanced solution for air defence, delivering precision, versatility and effectiveness against diverse threats in challenging environments. Also known as Martlets, they are lightweight air-to-surface, air-to-air, surface-to-air, and surface-to-surface missiles developed by Belfast-based defence contractor Thales Air Defence. These missiles are commonly used for air defence and can strike various types of military platforms, including drones and armoured vehicles.

In a joint statement, the Indian government said that the deal will further support India's air defence capabilities and, in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, meet the current and future requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence, and support a long-term collaboration on complex weapons between the two countries Moreover, Britain also said that it reached a new milestone with India on a tie-up for electric-powered engines for naval ships as both countries signed the next phase of a deal, worth an initial 250 million pounds.