UK Flight Chaos: Over 600 flights cancelled after NATS technical glitch

The glitch caused widespread delays and disrupted departures at airports including Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Stansted, East Midlands, London City, Glasgow and Belfast.

A technical snag in the air traffic control system, operated by Britain's National Air Traffic Services, has affected over 600 flights in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, according to Flightradar24 reports. Airlines including easyJet, British Airways, Ryanair, KLM and Eurowings are among those affected.

Over 600 flights affected in UK: What happened

The glitch caused widespread delays and disrupted departures at airports including Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Stansted, East Midlands, London City, Glasgow and Belfast. NATS said engineers had identified and fixed the technical problem, adding that its flight system was beginning to recover. However, it warned that disruptions could continue as airlines and airports worked to clear the backlog.

As of 1700 UTC, 625 flights have been canceled at airports in the UK following an earlier technical problem at NATS’ Shanwick ATC facility.



easyJet: 218

British Airways: 132

Ryanair 41

KLM 37

Eurowings 22 pic.twitter.com/4hHZYmjFJv — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 8, 2026

The agency apologised for the ongoing disruption and urged passengers to continue checking with their airlines. "We are truly sorry for the ongoing flight disruption. We know this is hugely frustrating and apologise unreservedly. Passengers should continue to check with their airline."

This was NATS’ fourth statement of the day, after it first reported the technical issue at 1:46 pm, identified it as a problem with its flight processing system at 3:25 pm, and announced that it had implemented a fix at 4:40 pm.

Passengers were advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information.

Heathrow Airport’s website showed that several short-haul flights to European destinations had been cancelled or delayed. The exact cause of the technical problem was not immediately known.

Manchester Airport warned that flight disruptions are expected to continue throughout the day as airlines work to recover schedules following the NATS air traffic control issue.

Passengers were advised to travel to the airport only after confirming with their airline that their flight is operating. London Stansted Airport issued a similar advisory.

Some passengers took to social media to report being stuck on the tarmac for hours before their flights were eventually cancelled. Others expressed frustration over a lack of communication from airlines.