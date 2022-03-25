UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak faces tough questions on wife's company in Russia

Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak faced sharp questions about Indian software company Infosys' presence in Russia during a TV interview in which his wife Akshata Murthy also has a share. Britain's Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy.

In the context of Britain imposing tough economic sanctions on Russia, Rishi Sunak was asked an on-air question whether the rules are not being followed in his own house? In response to this question, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak insisted that he cannot interfere in the operation of private companies. This is a personal matter of any private company.

During a television interview, a woman journalist of Sky News asked Rishi Sunak, "It has been reported that you have family ties with Russia, your wife has a stake in the Indian consultancy firm Infosys. This company works in Moscow, they have an office there. Infosys has a connection with Alfa Bank in Moscow. Are you not following the advice you are giving to others in your own home?"

In response to this question, Rishi Sunak replied, "As an elected politician, I am giving an interview about what I am responsible for. My wife is not responsible for all this." Asked whether his family is 'potentially benefiting' from the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, "I don't think so, and as I said all private companies' operations depend on them."

"We have imposed significant restrictions and the companies we are responsible for are following them as they should. A very strong message is being sent against Putin's aggression," he said. The journalist then asked Rishi Sunak whether Infosys, which also has a presence in the UK, was sending a similar 'strong message' to Putin?

In response to the question, the UK Finance Minister said, "I have no information about this, because I have nothing to do with this company." On the other hand, a statement issued by Infosys said that this multinational software services provider 'supports and advocates peace' between Russia and Ukraine.

"Infosys has a small team of employees outside Russia, which serves some of our global customers locally," the company statement said. "We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises. Infosys's priority in times of adversity is to continue to extend support to the affected community. The company has committed USD 1 million as part of relief efforts for the war victims of Ukraine."

(With Agency Inputs)