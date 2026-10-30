UK councillor detained in Pakistan after backing Kashmiris, stopped from returning to Britain

Rochdale deputy council leader Daalat Ali was reportedly stopped from boarding a flight from Lahore to the UK after being detained during a Pakistan visit, with his council linking the action to his long-standing Kashmir campaigning.

British Labour councillor Daalat Ali was reportedly prevented from leaving Pakistan after authorities stopped him at Lahore airport on October 28 as he prepared to return to the UK.

Ali, deputy leader of Rochdale Borough Council, was allegedly told by immigration officials that his name appeared on a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) control list. The development came days after reports emerged that Ali had been detained during his visit to Pakistan in October. British Labour MP Imran Hussain has since sought government intervention over the matter.

Council links detention to Kashmir campaigning

Rochdale Borough Council has indicated that Ali's detention may be connected to his long-standing campaigning on Kashmir. The councillor was visiting Pakistan as part of a delegation led by Rochdale's ceremonial mayor, Faisal Rana. The group had travelled to Sahiwal in Punjab, a city that has been twinned with Rochdale since 1998.

Confirming his earlier detention, the council said Ali was held for a "short period". "As far as we are aware, this is related to Councillor Ali's long-standing personal campaigning in relation to the Kashmir region."

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also confirmed that a British man had been detained and later released. The department said it was "in contact with local authorities".

Ali was previously detained after arriving in Islamabad

According to Kashmir Times, Ali was questioned for several hours after arriving at Islamabad airport in mid-October. Following communication between British and Pakistani officials, he was released and was able to rejoin the delegation.

The exact date of the detention was not disclosed by British authorities. Ali later returned to Lahore airport on October 28 to catch his flight back to Britain. However, he was reportedly removed from the flight after immigration officials said his name was on an FIA control list.

Councillor reportedly asked to complete paperwork

Kashmir Times quoted Ali's friend, UK-based Kashmiri writer Shams Rehman, as saying that the councillor had been asked to complete additional paperwork in Islamabad. Rehman said Ali had confirmed that he was not in custody and hoped to return to the UK after completing the required formalities.

Bradford East Labour MP Imran Hussain also raised the matter with the UK government. "This is completely unacceptable. I've today raised this matter with Ministers to ensure his urgent release and safe return back to the UK."

He added, "Freedom of expression must be respected, and the human rights of Kashmiris remain inalienable."

Activist raises concerns over freedom of expression

Indian human rights activist Azhar Ahmed questioned the action against Ali and said it raised concerns about freedom of expression and alleged political intimidation in Pakistan. He called on the UK government to seek a full explanation from Pakistani authorities.

Ali, who is originally from Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), has written about the region and described Pakistan as an occupying power in POK.

He represents the Kingsway ward in Rochdale and holds the council's health portfolio. He is also a Pahari-language writer and has been involved in establishing Kashmiri community organisations in Britain.

Action comes amid tensions in POK

Ali's case comes against the backdrop of months of protests in POK. The protests have reportedly seen demonstrators killed, internet services restricted and journalists detained. Pakistan has also introduced restrictions requiring foreign media organisations to obtain permission to report from areas outside Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

Kashmiri journalist Danish Irshad has also reportedly been placed on a terrorism watchlist over his reporting on the POK protests.