THIS country could face major Omicron wave from January 2022, warns new analysis

Amid rising Omicron cases in the UK, a new analysis has warned that the UK could witness a "large wave" of Omicron infections from January 20222 if the government fails to impose restrictions on social gatherings.

The scientific analysis done by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has highlighted all the scenarios taking into account the rate at which Omicron cases are rising in the UK.

"Based on what we're seeing we can expect there to be a large wave of Omicron in the UK," said Dr Nick Davies, one of the researchers behind the LSHTM modelling.

According to the study, COVID-19 new variant Omicron is less severe than Delta and other variants of the coronavirus and it is likely that hospitalisations may not be too high due to Omicron.

"In our most optimistic scenario, the impact of Omicron in the early part of 2022 would be reduced with mild control measures such as working from home,” Dr Rosanna Barnard, one of the researchers of the analysis, told the BBC. “However, our most pessimistic scenario suggests that we may have to endure more stringent restrictions to ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed. Mask-wearing, social distancing and booster jabs are vital, but may not be enough,” she said.

The new research has been published online.

It is to be noted that on Friday, the UK government made face coverings mandatory in most indoor venues in England, including theatres, cinemas, places of worship, museums and indoor sport stadiums.

The Covid-19 vaccine certificates will be made mandatory for entry to most venues from next week.

The experts at LSHTM analysed data from 581 Omicron cases and thousands of Delta cases find out the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron.