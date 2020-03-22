UK: Coronavirus scare at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth's royal aide tests positive for COVID-19

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across the world, reports confirmed the virus has already the royal halls of the United Kingdom. A royal aide at the Buckingham Palace has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while Queen Elizabeth II, who is presently 93 years of age, was still at her London residence.

Soon after the diagnosis, the monarch was shifted to the Windsor Castle indefinitely on Thursday as a precaution and all of her prior engagements were cancelled. However, UK media reports have stated that the Queen remains in good health. In addition to this, every member of the Royal Household staff that the infected person came into contact with has since been placed self-isolation. However, it is not known how close the royal aide in question got to the Queen.

The aide, who has not been named, is believed to have taken ill and tested positive for the coronavirus earlier last week.

"The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage," British newspaper 'The Sun’ quoted a royal source as saying.

The report by the Sun also quoted another palace spokesperson, who said, "We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff. In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved."

The monarch is currently residing at the Windsor Castle at the English county of Berkshire, with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip for an extended period following consultation with her medical experts and the UK government.

(With PTI inputs)