UK: Clashes break out between 'anti-vaxxers' and cops in London's Trafalgar Square amid protests over COVID-19 norms

Several British police officers were hurt on Saturday when they ordered thousands of protesters at a central London anti-lockdown demonstration in the city's Trafalgar Square to disperse after they failed to respect social distancing. The protesters had gathered at the site to protest against the fresh COVID-19 restrictions announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on this day.

Holding signs saying “We Do Not Consent” and “Stuff the Stupid Rules”, thousands of people had gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Some reports put the number of people gathered for the protest at over 15,000.

The Metropolitan Police said the protest had to end because demonstrators had failed to socially distance, or wear masks meaning it was no longer exempt from the national rules that limit gatherings to six people.

“We want to be clear, this protest is no longer exempt from the regulations,” the Met said on Twitter. “We are asking those attending to disperse. Sadly, some officers have been injured while engaging with people.”

The protesters included a large number of anti-vaxxers who have alleged a ploy on part of the UK government behind the administration's rules regarding the regulation of normal life and civil liberties. A section of the protesters has also alleged that the establishment is trying to "mute" their voices by dubbing them as "conspiracy theorists".

