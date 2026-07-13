FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ram Mandir News: SC Issues Notice To Centre & UP Govt On Pleas Seeking CBI Probe In Ram Mandir Theft

Ram Mandir News: SC Issues Notice To Centre & UP Govt On Pleas Seeking CBI Probe In Ram Mandir Theft

Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde for her 'inhuman, cruel' behaviour

Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

UK bans Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, designates it 'as ‘foreign power threat’; What does it mean?

IRGC is now put among the most heavily sanctioned organisations under UK law and is one of the government’s strongest actions against foreign state-linked threats inside Britain.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

UK bans Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, designates it 'as ‘foreign power threat’; What does it mean?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United Kingdom is all set to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, announced the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Another, Iran-linked group, ⁠the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), will also be designated, citing that it has claimed ⁠seven attacks linked to Jewish and ⁠Israeli communities. 

"These new powers ​will make it easier to prosecute and lock ​up anyone carrying out their dirty work here in Britain," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement as per Reuters report.

The move comes as a bid to maintain national security, as the UK Home Office said ministers had concluded there was sufficient evidence to believe the IRGC had engaged in such activities.

IRGC is now put among the most heavily sanctioned organisations under UK law and is one of the government’s strongest actions against foreign state-linked threats inside Britain.

UK designates IRGC terror group: What does it mean?

Under the new National Security Act, which uses proscription-like powers designed to tackle state-backed threats, the home secretary has the authority to designate organisations involved with foreign nations. Under the law, expressing support for, assisting, or receiving a material benefit from the designated organisation is a criminal offence.  

It is now a criminal offence to support the IRGC in Britain. The IRGC is Iran’s elite military force that runs a ballistic missile program, overseas operations via the Quds Force, and has huge business holdings in Iran. The move follows years of political debate over whether the powerful Iranian military force should be banned. Earlier, the US, Canada, and the EU already listed parts of it as a terrorist organisation.
The crackdown also added the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) to the list, following a series of attacks targeting British Jewish communities.

The UK’s new rules make it illegal to also fund, or assist the IRGC in any way in Britain, including inviting support, expressing sympathy, helping their UK activities, or accepting money or material benefits from them.  The emergency legislation, which still requires Parliament’s approval, means those who support or assist the organisation could face severe penalties, including potential life imprisonment. 

How will it impact UK-Iran ties?

The move puts Iran in a position to retaliate diplomatically; it may summon the UK ambassador to sanction UK officials or threaten British citizens or businesses in Iran. The development further weakens diplomatic ties with the UK, amid Iran striking the US, along with Kuwait and Britain. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde for her 'inhuman, cruel' behaviour
Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde
UK bans Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, designatez it 'as ‘foreign power threat’; What does it mean?
UK bans Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terror group; What does it mean?
'No need to fear': Baba Ramdev's latest 'Hindu Rashtra' remarks ignite fresh political storm
'No need to fear': Ramdev's latest 'Hindu Rashtra' remarks ignite fresh row
After BJP MLA, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat bashes Aamir Khan for third marriage: 'What will people learn from him'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat bashes Aamir Khan for third marriage
Omar Abdullah vs BJP Explained: J-K Chief Minister calls legal notice a 'love letter'
Omar Abdullah vs BJP Explained: J-K Chief Minister calls legal notice a 'love le
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement