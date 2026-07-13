UK bans Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, designates it 'as ‘foreign power threat’; What does it mean?

IRGC is now put among the most heavily sanctioned organisations under UK law and is one of the government’s strongest actions against foreign state-linked threats inside Britain.

The United Kingdom is all set to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, announced the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Another, Iran-linked group, ⁠the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), will also be designated, citing that it has claimed ⁠seven attacks linked to Jewish and ⁠Israeli communities.

"These new powers ​will make it easier to prosecute and lock ​up anyone carrying out their dirty work here in Britain," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement as per Reuters report.

The move comes as a bid to maintain national security, as the UK Home Office said ministers had concluded there was sufficient evidence to believe the IRGC had engaged in such activities.

IRGC is now put among the most heavily sanctioned organisations under UK law and is one of the government’s strongest actions against foreign state-linked threats inside Britain.

UK designates IRGC terror group: What does it mean?

Under the new National Security Act, which uses proscription-like powers designed to tackle state-backed threats, the home secretary has the authority to designate organisations involved with foreign nations. Under the law, expressing support for, assisting, or receiving a material benefit from the designated organisation is a criminal offence.

It is now a criminal offence to support the IRGC in Britain. The IRGC is Iran’s elite military force that runs a ballistic missile program, overseas operations via the Quds Force, and has huge business holdings in Iran. The move follows years of political debate over whether the powerful Iranian military force should be banned. Earlier, the US, Canada, and the EU already listed parts of it as a terrorist organisation.

The crackdown also added the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) to the list, following a series of attacks targeting British Jewish communities.

The UK’s new rules make it illegal to also fund, or assist the IRGC in any way in Britain, including inviting support, expressing sympathy, helping their UK activities, or accepting money or material benefits from them. The emergency legislation, which still requires Parliament’s approval, means those who support or assist the organisation could face severe penalties, including potential life imprisonment.

How will it impact UK-Iran ties?

The move puts Iran in a position to retaliate diplomatically; it may summon the UK ambassador to sanction UK officials or threaten British citizens or businesses in Iran. The development further weakens diplomatic ties with the UK, amid Iran striking the US, along with Kuwait and Britain.