Akshay Kumar names his favourite heroine; it's not Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve big T20I feat for India
UK, Australia, Canada recognise state of Palestine: 'Not a reward for Hamas'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off Hardik Pandya - Watch
Shahbaz Sharif calls Kashmir issue crucial to India-Pakistan relations, likens region with Gaza because…
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav leads India’s no-handshake stance in Super 4 showdown vs Pakistan
Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback
Social Media reacts to jaw-dropping iPhone 17 costs in Pakistan: ‘Flat mil jayenge’
New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away – Here’s what he told him
Revealed: Real reason why Donald Trump increased H-1B visa fee to Rs 88,00,000 | 5 points
WORLD
Australia, Canada, and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognized the Palestinian State on Sunday, pressing for a two-state solution amid the ongoing war with Israel. Moreover, the triad also emphasied that Hamas must cease to exist "immediately".
Australia, Canada, and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognized the Palestinian State on Sunday, pressing for a two-state solution amid the ongoing war with Israel. Moreover, the triad also emphasied that Hamas must cease to exist "immediately".
"Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," Australian Prime Minister's Office stated in a statement.
"Since 1947, it has been the policy of every Canadian government to support a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East. This envisioned the creation of a sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine building its future in peace and security alongside the State of Israel," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in his statement.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced UK's recognition of Palestinian state, 'to revive the hope of peace'; insisting it is 'not a reward for Hamas.'"Recognising Palestine is a historic decision, firmly grounded in the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination, which the government committed to as part of its manifesto," UK PM Keir Starmer's office stated. He said the Israeli escalation in Gaza, settlement building in the West Bank, and Hamas actions are snuffing out hope for a two-state solution.
However, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement condemning the UK, Canada and Australia for the "unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state while turning a blind eye to the fact that 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity," The Times of Israel reported.
"As families who deeply want peace in the region, we believe that any discussion about recognizing a Palestinian state must be contingent upon the immediate release of all hostages," the forum says, calling it a "moral and humanitarian imperative.
"The forum urges other nations to "act responsibly and ensure that any 'day after' discussions occur only after our loved ones are brought home," as per The Times of Israel. Israeli Democrats' chairman Yair Golan said that recognizing a Palestinian state is "destructive" and "extremely damaging" to Israel, ahead of the UN summit in New York on Monday, in which numerous countries are expected to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.
With inputs from ANI