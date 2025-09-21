Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UK, Australia, Canada recognise state of Palestine: 'Not a reward for Hamas'

UK, Australia, Canada recognise state of Palestine: 'Not a reward for Hamas'

Australia, Canada, and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognized the Palestinian State on Sunday, pressing for a two-state solution amid the ongoing war with Israel. Moreover, the triad also emphasied that Hamas must cease to exist "immediately".

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

Image credit: Reuters
Australia, Canada, and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognized the Palestinian State on Sunday, pressing for a two-state solution amid the ongoing war with Israel. Moreover, the triad also emphasied that Hamas must cease to exist "immediately". 

"Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," Australian Prime Minister's Office stated in a statement.

"Since 1947, it has been the policy of every Canadian government to support a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East. This envisioned the creation of a sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine building its future in peace and security alongside the State of Israel," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in his statement.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced UK's recognition of Palestinian state, 'to revive the hope of peace'; insisting it is 'not a reward for Hamas.'"Recognising Palestine is a historic decision, firmly grounded in the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination, which the government committed to as part of its manifesto," UK PM Keir Starmer's office stated. He said the Israeli escalation in Gaza, settlement building in the West Bank, and Hamas actions are snuffing out hope for a two-state solution.

However, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement condemning the UK, Canada and Australia for the "unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state while turning a blind eye to the fact that 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity," The Times of Israel reported.

"As families who deeply want peace in the region, we believe that any discussion about recognizing a Palestinian state must be contingent upon the immediate release of all hostages," the forum says, calling it a "moral and humanitarian imperative.

"The forum urges other nations to "act responsibly and ensure that any 'day after' discussions occur only after our loved ones are brought home," as per The Times of Israel. Israeli Democrats' chairman Yair Golan said that recognizing a Palestinian state is "destructive" and "extremely damaging" to Israel, ahead of the UN summit in New York on Monday, in which numerous countries are expected to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

With inputs from ANI

