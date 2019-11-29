UK: Armed police 'shoot man' on London Bridge; area evacuated

According to reports, London police shot dead a man brandishing a knife on Friday at the city's famous London Bridge.

Several eyewitness accounts corroborate that there appeared to be a fight happening on one side of the bridge, with 'several men attacking one man,' as put by a BBC correspondent, John McManus.

Later, armed police arrived at the scene in 'more than a dozen police cars' and reports confirmed a number of shots were fired at the aforementioned man on the bridge, with the Scotland Yard stating that the police were 'dealing with an incident at the London Bridge'.

The Scotland Yard also confirmed that the police were called at 1:58 PM to a 'stabbing' incident and that 'several people have been injured'. Eyewitnesses also claimed that the public had tackled a knife-wielding individual before the police arrived, cleared the crowd and shot at the man.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

London Bridge Attack pic.twitter.com/1R6v0j1o51 — Wolfgang Kitzler (@wolfgangert) November 29, 2019

Emergency vehicles arrived at the site too and cleared the area soon, and people were asked to move to the northern side of the bridge towards the Bank of England, as more shots were heard.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted saying that they have crews on the scene.

We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge. We will share more information as soon as we have it. https://t.co/ICwDVAgidE — London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 29, 2019

A police cordon has been set up at the adjoining Borough Market while the evacuation continued from nearby shops, reports added.

Further investigations are underway