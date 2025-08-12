UK adds India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list: What it means, who does it apply to

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Indian Railways big update! Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw announces free Wi-Fi on stations of THESE cities, here's how to access

Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?

Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as he tops the list of India's most valuable...

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez costs almost 10 times than MS Dhoni's IPL salary: Check its original price

Jaya Bachchan's father said his 'family is utterly ruined' after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan: 'I have not brought you into this world to just...'

Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as IAS Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir, met in..., now posted in...

Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor

HomeWorld

WORLD

UK adds India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list: What it means, who does it apply to

India has been added to the UK's "Deport Now, Appeal Later" list for fast-track deportation of foreign criminals. The policy is a crackdown on rising migration and prevents offenders from exploiting the immigration system. How does it impact Indians convicted of crimes in the UK? know here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

UK adds India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list: What it means, who does it apply to

TRENDING NOW

    The UK government has added India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list, making a policy for foreign criminals to be deported once they are sentenced, with appeals to be carried out remotely via video link. The policy aims to crack down on rising migration and prevent offenders from exploiting the immigration system. The UK's list has tripled from 8 to 23 countries, now including Australia, Canada, Kenya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda, Zambia and several others, along with India.

    “For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on. That has to end,” said UK home secretary Yvette Cooper while explaining the reason behind the policy, as reported by PTI.  “Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced,” she added.

    India added to the UK's Deport Now, Appeal Later list: What does it mean?

    Indians who have been facing deportation remained in the UK while appealing the decision; however, now under the scheme, eligible individuals will be sent back to India first and then participate in their appeal. Instead of staying in the UK during the appeal process, they will have to take part in hearings remotely via video call.

    The policy is a step towards expediting deportations while alleviating strain on the UK's immigration and justice systems. The move is likely to save costs, with around £5 million invested to speed up removals and deportations. 

    India in UK's Deport Now, Appeal Later: Who it applies to?

    The UK's 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' scheme, introduced in 2014, was for the deportation of foreign criminals. The individuals sentenced to at least 12 months in prison before their appeal is heard are eligible in the scheme. The policy applies to foreign criminals whose deportation won't cause them serious harm or violate their human rights. They can then participate in the appeal hearings via video call from their home country.

    List of countries included in the UK's 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' scheme

    The list has 23 countries, which are: Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania, Kosovo, India, Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'
    RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 5000
    Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...
    Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UP
    'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup
    BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cu
    Don't ask for salary, OTHERWISE...: Horrifying video of shopkeeper brutally beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH
    Horrifying video of shopkeeper beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH
    This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away
    This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
    Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
    Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
    Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
    Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…
    Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor
    Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
    Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
    Before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR face off in War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
    Before War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE