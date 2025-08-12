UK adds India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list: What it means, who does it apply to

India has been added to the UK's "Deport Now, Appeal Later" list for fast-track deportation of foreign criminals. The policy is a crackdown on rising migration and prevents offenders from exploiting the immigration system. How does it impact Indians convicted of crimes in the UK? know here.

The UK government has added India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list, making a policy for foreign criminals to be deported once they are sentenced, with appeals to be carried out remotely via video link. The policy aims to crack down on rising migration and prevent offenders from exploiting the immigration system. The UK's list has tripled from 8 to 23 countries, now including Australia, Canada, Kenya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda, Zambia and several others, along with India.

“For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on. That has to end,” said UK home secretary Yvette Cooper while explaining the reason behind the policy, as reported by PTI. “Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced,” she added.

India added to the UK's Deport Now, Appeal Later list: What does it mean?

Indians who have been facing deportation remained in the UK while appealing the decision; however, now under the scheme, eligible individuals will be sent back to India first and then participate in their appeal. Instead of staying in the UK during the appeal process, they will have to take part in hearings remotely via video call.

The policy is a step towards expediting deportations while alleviating strain on the UK's immigration and justice systems. The move is likely to save costs, with around £5 million invested to speed up removals and deportations.

India in UK's Deport Now, Appeal Later: Who it applies to?

The UK's 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' scheme, introduced in 2014, was for the deportation of foreign criminals. The individuals sentenced to at least 12 months in prison before their appeal is heard are eligible in the scheme. The policy applies to foreign criminals whose deportation won't cause them serious harm or violate their human rights. They can then participate in the appeal hearings via video call from their home country.

List of countries included in the UK's 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' scheme

The list has 23 countries, which are: Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania, Kosovo, India, Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia.