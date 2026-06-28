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UK: 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana found dead in London; probe underway

A 25-year-old Telangana student, S. Srinath Reddy, was found dead in his London room on June 23 while pursuing higher studies. His family has sought a thorough investigation, questioned the circumstances surrounding his death

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 09:45 AM IST

UK: 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana found dead in London; probe underway
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A 25-year-old student from Telangana, who had travelled to the United Kingdom for higher studies last year, was found dead in his room in London on June 23. His family has appealed to the Centre and the Telangana government for assistance in bringing his body back to India and seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased has been identified as S. Srinath Reddy, a resident of Talamadla village in Tadvai mandal of Kamareddy district.

Student had been pursuing higher studies in London

Srinath Reddy had moved to London around 14 months ago to pursue higher education. His father, Madhusudhan Reddy, said the family is devastated and has not yet received complete information about what led to their son's death.

The family has requested the Indian and Telangana governments to coordinate with British authorities to expedite the repatriation of the body and ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

Family recalls last conversation

According to the family, Srinath attended a friend's birthday party on the night of June 22. His father said he spoke to him over the phone later that evening and that Srinath sounded cheerful and normal during the conversation. The family said there was nothing to suggest that anything was wrong.

Roommate found him dead, family raises questions

A relative of the family, whose son also lives in London, said Srinath's roommate found him dead in his room on the morning of June 23.

According to the relative, the roommate told the family that Srinath had allegedly died by hanging. However, this has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

The relative further claimed that the roommate did not immediately inform Srinath's friends about the incident. The family says the alleged delay has raised several questions and is seeking a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police investigation underway

London police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities have not yet announced the official cause of death. Meanwhile, Srinath's sudden death has left his family and residents of Talamadla village in deep mourning as they await answers and the return of his mortal remains.

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