UFO sighting? Mysterious 'long cylindrical object' encountered by American Airlines plane mid-flight

Adding into the mystery surrounding an unidentified object witnessed by an American Airlines flight, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States confirmed that it was aware of the plane's close encounter with a 'long cylindrical object' when it was mid-flight on Sunday (February 21).

The Drive reported that the encounter took place when the Airbus A320 plane, AA Flight 2292 from Cincinnati to Phoenix was at a height of 36,000 feet in the northeast corner of New Mexico.

Fox News quoted the FBI Spokesperson, Frank Connor, as saying that it was aware of the incident. The FBI did not confirm if it was going to launch an investigation into the same.

"While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public. Anyone who is aware of suspicious or criminal activity should contact their local law enforcement agency or the FBI," said Connor.

According to an unconfirmed radio transmission intercepted by the Deep Black Horizon blog, the pilot is heard asking the air traffic control if they had any targets up there as something went right over the top of the plane.

"I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us," said the pilot, as per the shared transmission.

Similar encounters of mysterious objects flying above were reported by two pilots on different planes in the same region nearly three years ago. The February 21 incident is also similar to encounters with objects near the eastern seaboard in the last 15 years reported by Navy Fighter pilots, as revealed in a New York Times report from 2019.

It still remains unclear what the pilot of the AA Flight 2292 might have seen on Sunday.