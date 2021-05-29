Video showing 14 UFOs near US Navy ship goes viral - WATCH

After releasing footage of an unidentified flying object (UFO) tailing a US Navy ship, investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell has released another footage that he claims is from the same incident that happened in July 2019.

As many as 14 UFOs can be seen on the radar screen. The speed of the UFOs, as claimed in the Instagram post, ranged from about 70 kilometres per hour to 250 kilometres per hour, the speed that lies comparable to three times faster than the USS Omaha, the navy ship that was reportedly swarmed by the UFOs.

2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here's the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl Also read Former US President Barack Obama confirms presence of UFOs, makes shocking revelations May 27, 2021

According to Corbell, the video was filmed in the command centre of the ship. In the Instagram post, the filmmaker claimed that the footage was unclassified. Corbell had earlier shared images from the briefing of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which was also confirmed by the Pentagon, the US Depart of Defense.

“The UAPTF has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations,” a Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough had told The Black Vault in April. In the video that Corbell shared on May 15, it was again confirmed by the Pentagon that the “spherical” UFO appeared to disappear into the ocean.

Earlier this month, the US Department of Defense had confirmed that the previous footage released by Corbell was authentic and a task force was investigating the UFO sightings.