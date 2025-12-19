UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall floods Dubai, Burj Khalifa struck by lightning, Crown Prince shares video; WATCH

The UAE is facing unstable weather with heavy rain, strong winds and a cold snap. The National Centre of Meteorology has issued warnings for December 18-19, affecting several emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Travellers are advised to stay cautious as conditions improve over the weekend.

The United Arab Emirates is currently experiencing a period of unstable weather, characterised by heavy rain, gusty winds and rough seas, with cooler temperatures sweeping across several emirates. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued forecasts and alerts, warning residents and travellers to stay cautious as the unsettled weather continues through Friday, December 19. Gradual improvement is expected over the weekend.

What’s Causing the Weather?

The unusual weather conditions are driven by convective clouds, which are causing intermittent rain, gusty winds, and shifting cloud cover that alternates between partly cloudy and overcast skies. Authorities explained that the weather system is linked to a low-pressure area moving from the Red Sea, interacting with a cold air mass in the upper atmosphere. This clash between warm and cold air has led to sudden downpours, thunderstorms, and even hail in some areas.

Areas Affected by Heavy Rain

The main rainfall wave is expected to peak on Thursday, December 18 and Friday, December 19, with the western parts of the UAE already experiencing the brunt of the storm. The rain is now moving eastward across the country.

Abu Dhabi: Heavy rain is expected to begin late Thursday night, with a total of around 16mm of rain predicted through Friday. Dubai: About 15mm of rain is forecast for Friday, with the most intense rain expected between 4:00 am and 6:00 am. Northern and Eastern Emirates: Regions like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, which have already recorded more than 33mm of rain this week, will continue to experience convective clouds, thunder, and a high likelihood of hail.

Sheikh Hamdan Captures Lightning Strike on Burj Khalifa

Amid this intense weather, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, shared a stunning video of lightning striking the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower. The video, posted on his social media, shows the Burj Khalifa standing tall against green, cloudy skies when a powerful bolt of lightning strikes the tip of the skyscraper. This rare and dramatic moment captured the true intensity of the ongoing storm and has gone viral as the weather phenomenon continues to capture public attention.

Weather Alerts: Strong Winds and Rough Seas

The NCM has issued an orange alert for heavy rain over the western and coastal regions, including Fujairah. The alert will remain in effect until 4 pm on Friday. Authorities have also warned of the possibility of lightning, thunder, and hail in some areas. Winds will be blowing from the southeast to the northwest at moderate to strong speeds, with gusts reaching up to 85 km/h, which could reduce visibility due to dust and sand.

For those travelling by sea, the NCM has issued a warning of rough to very rough seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Winds could reach speeds of up to 65 km/h, creating high waves. Marine enthusiasts and boat owners are advised to stay onshore until the weather conditions improve.

Cold Snap Expected After the Rain

As the rain subsides over the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop significantly. Daytime highs are forecast to fall to around 24 degrees in Dubai and 23 degrees in Abu Dhabi, with Al Ain experiencing daytime temperatures near 21 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will dip as low as 10 degrees in some areas.

The NCM forecasts that Saturday evening will bring an end to the heavy rain, leaving behind scattered clouds over the northern and eastern parts of the UAE. Sunday is expected to be calmer, though higher humidity may cause misty mornings, especially in the western parts of the country.

Travel and Safety Warnings

With the ongoing inclement weather, the UAE police have issued several safety advisories for motorists in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, urging caution due to reduced visibility and slippery roads. Police have warned of penalties for risky behaviour during the storm, including:

Entering flooded valleys: A fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment. Obstructing emergency services: A fine of Dh1,000 and 60-day vehicle impoundment. Using phones while driving: A fine of Dh800 and four black points. Gathering near dams: A fine of Dh1,000 and six black points.

Travel Disruptions at Airports

The storm comes at a particularly busy time for Dubai International Airport (DXB), which expects a record 8.7 million passengers this month. Travellers are advised to arrive early to account for possible delays due to bad weather, as roads like E11 and E311 are prone to traffic congestion. While flights are generally expected to operate normally, heavy thunderstorms may lead to minor delays or temporary holds.

As the UAE grapples with heavy rain, strong winds, and cooler temperatures, residents and travellers are urged to stay informed about ongoing weather developments. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, with gradual improvement expected as the weekend approaches. As always, safety should be a priority, particularly on the roads and at sea.