UAE Visa Relief to Indians: 30-day visa extension permitted, no overstay fines amid US–Israel-Iran conflict; Know details here

UAE Visa Relief: Amid US-Israel and Iran war and middle east tensions, United Arab Emirates has provided a big relief to foreigners stranded in India and expatriate residents currently outside the country. Here are the details.

UAE Visa Relief: Amid US-Israel and Iran war and middle east tensions, United Arab Emirates has provided a big relief to foreigners stranded in India and expatriate residents currently outside the country.

UAE has announced a 30-day visa extension for Indian nationals and other foreign travellers stranded in the country due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. It has also introduced a temporary measure allowing expatriate residents currently outside the country to return even if their residency visas have expired.

The decision was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and will remain in effect from February 28 until March 31.

Visa extension for Indians and foreigners

No overstay fines: Stranded Indians and foreigner travellers who are unable to leave the country due to flight suspensions and airspace restrictions will not face penalties for overstaying their visas. The overstay fines will also be waived off.

1-month extension: All types of visas and e-visas that are expiring or are due to expire soon will be extended by one month free of charge. Authorities clarified that failing to apply for visa extensions or exit permits during this period will not be treated as a violation of immigration rules.

Exit permits: To will be issued free of cost to foreign nationals impacted by the travel disruption. These permits will allow them to leave once flights and travel routes reopen.

Temporary Landing Permits (TLPs): To be provided free of charge to travellers whose flights are diverted to India because of airspace closures in West Asia.

Eligibility: Those eligible include tourist visa holders, visit visa holders, departure permit holders and people with cancelled residency permits. Travellers may provide a valid passport, a copy of their current visa and proof of onward or return travel, if requested by authorities.

Permits re-entry for expatriates whose UAE residency visas expired

UAE has permitted expatriates whose residency visas expired while they were abroad to re-enter the country without obtaining a new entry permit.

The policy provides a one-month window for eligible residents to enter the country, after which they can complete official procedures to restore or update their residency status through the appropriate channels.