UAE to face Iran retaliation? Tehran warns Gulf nation after US strike on Kharg Island, IRGC advises 'evacuate ports and docks'

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the UAE that locations hosting US forces could become legitimate targets after American strikes on Kharg Island.

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning to the United Arab Emirates, saying that locations linked to the United States could be considered legitimate targets following recent US strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island.

The warning comes as the conflict between Iran and the United States continues to escalate, raising concerns about the potential for the crisis to spread across the wider Gulf region.

IRGC Issues Warning to UAE

In an official statement, the IRGC said it believes it has the right to respond to attacks on Iran by targeting locations associated with the US military. According to the statement, areas used by American forces, including ports, docks and facilities where US personnel may be stationed in the UAE, could become targets if tensions continue to rise.

The IRGC claimed that any retaliation would be aimed at the “origin points” of missile strikes launched against Iran. The group framed the warning as part of its efforts to defend Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iranian officials argue that attacks carried out by US forces against Iranian territory justify a defensive response under international norms.

Civilian Advisory Issued

Alongside the warning, the IRGC also advised civilians in the United Arab Emirates to avoid locations where US military personnel might be present. The statement urged residents to stay away from ports, docks and other strategic areas that could be linked to American operations.

Iran said the advisory was intended to reduce the risk of civilian casualties should the situation escalate further.

Rising Regional Tensions

The warning follows recent US military actions targeting Iranian facilities on Kharg Island, a strategic location in the Persian Gulf that plays a crucial role in Iran’s oil exports. The strikes reportedly focused on military infrastructure rather than oil-related facilities.

Kharg Island is considered one of Iran’s most important economic assets, as the majority of the country’s crude oil exports pass through the terminal.

Analysts warn that the growing exchange of threats could widen the conflict beyond Iran and the United States, potentially drawing in other Gulf nations that host US military bases.

With the Gulf region home to key shipping routes and energy infrastructure, any escalation could have serious implications for global energy markets and regional stability. Authorities across the region are closely monitoring developments as diplomatic and military tensions continue to mount.