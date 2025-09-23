UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here

This ban does not apply to those already holding valid visas. This restriction is part of the UAE's broader visa policies for 2026.

UAE Visa Ban: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended the issuance of tourist and work visas for citizens from nine countries, effective immediately. This restriction is part of the UAE's broader visa policies for 2026. Citizens of these nine nations will be barred from applying for both tourist visas and work permits in the UAE as of 2026, as per a TOI report. The policy will remain in effect until further notice.

UAE visa ban countries list

The UAE has imposed a temporary suspension on new visa applications from the following countries:

Afghanistan Libya Yemen Somalia Lebanon Bangladesh Cameroon Sudan Uganda

While those holding valid UAE visas are not affected, the announcement has already had significant implications for tourism, business, and expatriates from countries like Afghanistan, Libya, and Sudan.

Why UAE banned tourist, work visas for these nations

UAE authorities have not issued an official explanation; however, analysts suggest the suspension is driven by a combination of safety, political, and health concerns, TOI reported. Nationals of these countries cannot submit new tourist or work visa applications, but those with existing valid visas may continue to enter, live, and work in the UAE.

