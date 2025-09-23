Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time, shocks fans by declaring 'it’s been eight months...'
Bringar CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan says Trump H1B Visa Rule Is Good to America and its citizens
UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here
BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...
Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic
Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life
China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE
Is Hamas blackmailing Netanyahu? Why does it release hostage's video, demand Trump’s guarantee in Gaza talks?
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40
WORLD
This ban does not apply to those already holding valid visas. This restriction is part of the UAE's broader visa policies for 2026.
UAE Visa Ban: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended the issuance of tourist and work visas for citizens from nine countries, effective immediately. This restriction is part of the UAE's broader visa policies for 2026. Citizens of these nine nations will be barred from applying for both tourist visas and work permits in the UAE as of 2026, as per a TOI report. The policy will remain in effect until further notice.
The UAE has imposed a temporary suspension on new visa applications from the following countries:
While those holding valid UAE visas are not affected, the announcement has already had significant implications for tourism, business, and expatriates from countries like Afghanistan, Libya, and Sudan.
UAE authorities have not issued an official explanation; however, analysts suggest the suspension is driven by a combination of safety, political, and health concerns, TOI reported. Nationals of these countries cannot submit new tourist or work visa applications, but those with existing valid visas may continue to enter, live, and work in the UAE.
READ | DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi