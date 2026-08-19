UAE suspends all trade and financial ties with Iran until further notice following missile incident

UAE suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran on Tuesday, Aug 19, 2026, citing "regional escalations". The move came 2 hours after a missile threat alert to residents.

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran. In light of regional escalations, all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice, UAE foreign ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said.

Missile alert preceded announcement

The statement came nearly two hours after a phone alert warned residents of a potential missile threat. Due to the current situation and potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, the interior ministry said. The alert was lifted shortly afterwards.

It was the first such alert since June. Before that, the last warning was in early May.

UAE accuses Iran of missile firing, Tehran denies

The UAE said air defences detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country. Assessments carried out showed that the two ballistic missiles detected coming from Iran were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea, a second statement said.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei categorically rejected the claim, calling it harmful to regional trust.

ADNOC tankers targeted, Strait of Hormuz tensions

Tankers belonging to state-owned ADNOC have been repeatedly targeted in the past few weeks. When the Middle East war began on February 28, the UAE bore the brunt of Iran's attacks, with nearly 3,000 missiles and drones directed at the country, more than anywhere else in the region.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June between the two parties has since collapsed. Iran has also warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which shipping leaving UAE ports must pass, will remain closed until it reaches a peace agreement with the United States