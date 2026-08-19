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UAE slams 'confirmed Israeli airstrikes' on Syrian airbase, opposes breach of sovereignty

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said it "condemns in the strongest terms" the Israeli raids and reaffirmed its rejection of any actions that threaten Syria's security and stability.

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Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

UAE slams 'confirmed Israeli airstrikes' on Syrian airbase, opposes breach of sovereignty
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The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (local time) condemned "confirmed Israeli airstrikes" on the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in Syria's Idlib Governorate, calling them a violation of Syria's sovereignty and international law.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said it "condemns in the strongest terms" the Israeli raids and reaffirmed its rejection of any actions that threaten Syria's security and stability.

"The UAE categorically rejects any infringement on the sovereignty of Syria or threats to its security and stability," the Ministry said.

BPCL MAK lubricantsBPCL MAK lubricants‹›The UAE Ministry said Israel's continued attacks on Syrian territory constitute a "flagrant violation of international law" and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel.

"The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering position in support of Syria's stability and territorial integrity, underscoring solidarity with the Syrian people and support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence, and development," it said.

The UAE also called on the international community to take immediate steps to stop repeated attacks on Syrian territory and prevent further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace and security.

"The UAE called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory and to stop the escalation and any actions that could heighten regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security," the statement concluded.

The statement came after reports of Israeli strikes on the Abu al-Duhur airbase in Idlib, following which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel and Syria had agreed to maintain a security "status quo".

In a post on X, Netanyahu's office said Syria was on the verge of breaching the understanding by allowing Turkish troops to deploy at an airbase near Aleppo.

"Israel and Syria agreed to a status quo in security matters, which Syria was on the verge of breaching by permitting Turkish troops to deploy at an airbase near Aleppo," the statement said."Israel will not tolerate threats to its security, and would welcome a return to the status quo," it added.

Meanwhile, US Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack expressed concern over the Israeli airstrikes, calling them an "unnecessary escalation".

"We are deeply concerned that the confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability," Barrack said.

Earlier, Syria had accused Israel of violating its sovereignty following the strikes, while Jordan and Qatar also condemned the attacks. Turkey urged the international community to take action.

The Abu al-Duhur airbase was targeted in four airstrikes, marking the first reported attack on the facility since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024.

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