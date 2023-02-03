Search icon
UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum renames Dubai's Al Minhad as 'Hind City'

Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has rechristened the Al Minhad neighbourhood Hind City.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Photo: Reuters

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, renamed the Al Minhad neighbourhood and its environs "Hind City" on Sunday, as reported by WAM, the official news agency of the Emirates. Housing for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, the city is split into four sectors.

“The city includes four zones–Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3, and Hind 4–and spans an area of 83.9km,” WAM reported. The city is connected by key roadways such as Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. Following Dubai Ruler's orders, the Al Minhad area and its surrounding lands are now known as "Hind City."

Note that this is not the first time something has been given a new name in Dubai. Burj Dubai was rechristened Burj Khalifa in honour of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, earlier in 2010. His death occurred on May 13th, 2022.

Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is also the UAE's vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence. He is also responsible for rebranding the Al Minhad neighbourhood as Hind City.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed Al Maktoum is the third son of the late Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and current Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Mohammed became vice president and ruler when his brother Maktoum passed away in 2006.

One of the world's most notable real estate developers," Al Maktoum is a man who has made a name for himself throughout the globe.

(With inputs from ANI)

