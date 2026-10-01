UAE orders probe into Flydubai mid-air stabbing, to examine terror link after Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar attacked

UAE orders investigation into the flydubai flight FZ1073 stabbing incident, where co-pilot stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar mid-air. UAE will examine potential terror links, as the crime occurred on a UAE-registered aircraft.

United Arab Emirates on Thursday ordered a probe into the stabbing incident and potential crash attempt inside the flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, while stating that it would also examine any "terror" link.

On Wednesday, a co-pilot stabbed the pilot-in-command on Flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 passengers, following which the aircraft plunged about 16,000 feet. The life-threatening emergency was brought under control after the Indian pilot, Smit Machchhar, unlocked the cockpit door, and passengers restrained his co-pilot. One of the second set of pilots aboard took control of the plane, which landed safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

What did the UAE statement say?

In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a team would be formed to investigate the circumstances and cause of the incident, given that the aircraft was registered in the country and bears its flag.

In its statement, the ministry said that UAE was "closely following the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv, which was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated that Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, had ordered the formation of a team comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident," it said in a post on X.

The ministry said that the UAE authorities had the "jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears its flag." "Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they occur outside UAE territory," the statement added.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs further "noted that the investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction."

What did aviation experts say?

Aviation experts have expressed their disbelief after a tragedy was averted on the flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8. The aircraft, which had plunged about 16,000 feet, had taken its sharpest drop of 14,125 feet in just 29 seconds, as per Flightradar24 data.

Aviation experts were surprised the plane did not crash after a descent so extreme that most of the rudder was ripped off the tail, the Associated Press reported.

"That was a serious descent and strong aerodynamic forces on that rudder for that to happen. I'm just amazed the aircraft didn't come apart," former United Airlines pilot and aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo told AP.

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti said the plane may not have been able to recover if it had dropped below 10,000 feet. "It is remarkable they were able to pull out of that dive. What saved them is there was enough altitude left for them to recover," said Guzzetti, a former crash investigator with the US NTSB and FAA.