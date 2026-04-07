'UAE may become part of Akhand Bharat', upset Pakistan provokes Abu Dhabi against New Delhi, details here

Pakistan has been upset with the growing ties between India and the UAE and raising concerns regarding the same it warned that these growing ties between the two countries could have long-term geopolitical implications. Commenting on UAE-India ties, it warned the former of merging with India.

Pakistan has been upset with the growing ties between India and the UAE and raising concerns regarding the same it warned that these growing ties between the two countries could have long-term geopolitical implications.

Pakistan's chest thumping on helping UAE

Pakistan is due to pay its debt to UAE after the Gulf nation loaned $3.5 billion which the former is preparing to repay. Amid this, Pakistani senator Mushahid Hussain called its financial obligation as a "brotherly rescue" for a country that is now "stuck and helpless" due to the Middle East conflict.

Speaking to Dunya News, Hussain twisted Islamabad’s decision to repay billions of dollars in loans to the UAE, describing it as support for a “brother in need” (UAE) rather than as an obligation. Elaborating his point, Hussaid argued that the Gulf nation was under pressure due to US-Israel-Iran war and financial outflows, further emphasising that Pakistan had a historic responsibility to assist. He further emphasised on the UAE-Pakistan ties which date back to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and said Islamabad had played a crucial role in building the UAE, including training its armed forces.

He further added that it was Pakistan's moral responsibility in the times of crisis. "Bechara (helpless) UAE needs money, they made commitment to Trump. If they are facing issues, as big brothers, Pakistan will help the UAE," he said.

"Pakistan took the right decision. Our UAE brothers are in need and helpless. We took loans from them and are repaying them in times of crisis. We have always helped them. Pakistan played an important role in building the UAE. We trained their armed forces. We have good relations since the time of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (the founding father and first president of the United Arab Emirates)," said Hussain.

Pakistan upset over UAE-India ties

Furthermore, Mushahid pointed to the large Indian expatriate population in the UAE, Hussain said, “Pay attention that the friendly ties with them do not land you up as part of Akhand Bharat.”

Calling it a "brotherly advice" to UAE, Hussain went on to warn the nation against its ties with India and its demographics. "Your population is 10 million; out of that, 4.3 million are from India. Pay attention that the friendly ties with them do not land you up as part of Akhand Bharat," he added.

Pakistan's debt

Pakistan's $3.5 billion debt that it owes to the UAE were originally extended in 2019 through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to support Islamabad’s balance of payments. Pak officials called the repayment as a matter of “national dignity”, even as it places pressure on foreign exchange reserves, currently estimated at about $16.3 billion.

The Pakistani government has made a decision to payback $2 billion to Abu Dhabi by the end of April. The repayment of Pakistan's debt has come after the UAE sought the immediate return of its funds few days back amid the tense situation in West Asia due to the US-Israel war on Iran, sources said.

He made comments in reference to the massive instability in the Middle East amid the war in the Middle East that started on February 28, adding that the UAE have $150 billion in debt to US President Donald Trump, underlining a significant drain on UAE's reserves. "They are stuck and helpless now. They are also stuck in wars in Yemen and Sudan. It's our responsibility to help them," said Hussain.