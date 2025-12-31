FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
UAE makes BIG move, to pull out forces from Saudi Arabia due to..., says, 'in pursuit of security...'

The statement, which was issued by the Ministry of Defence of UAE came on reference to a prior statement by the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry regarding the ongoing developments in Yemen.

ANI

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 08:07 AM IST

UAE makes BIG move, to pull out forces from Saudi Arabia due to..., says, 'in pursuit of security...'
In light of the recent developments in Yemen, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Tuesday that it is terminating the remaining counterterrorism personnel in Yemen in volition and in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel and in coordination with the concerned partners.

The statement, which was issued by the Ministry of Defence of UAE came on reference to a prior statement by the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry regarding the ongoing developments in Yemen.

It said, "This statement is issued with reference to the statement made on Tuesday, 30th December 2025, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates regarding the ongoing developments in the Republic of Yemen, and the facts it outlined concerning the presence of the UAE Armed Forces in Yemen within the framework of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy."

The statement added, "The Ministry of Defence affirms that the United Arab Emirates has participated as part of the Arab Coalition since 2015 in support of legitimacy in Yemen, in backing international efforts to combat terrorist organisations, and in pursuit of security and stability for the brotherly Yemeni people. The UAE has made great sacrifices in achieving these objectives. The Ministry of Defence notes that the UAE Armed Forces concluded their military presence in the Republic of Yemen in 2019 after completing the assigned missions within the agreed official frameworks. The remaining presence was limited to specialised personnel as part of counterterrorism efforts, in coordination with relevant international partners."

It further noted, "In light of recent developments and their potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism missions, the Ministry of Defence announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism personnel in Yemen of its own volition, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel and in coordination with the concerned partners. The Ministry of Defence affirms that this measure comes within the context of a comprehensive assessment of the requirements of the current phase, and in line with the commitments of the United Arab Emirates and its role in supporting security and stability in the region."

As per Al Jazeera, the UAE said it rejected accusations of support for southern separatists (STC) and underlined its commitment to Saudi security, but that it will withdraw its "counterterrorism" units in Yemen.

According to Al Jazeera, this comes after Rashad al-Alimi, who is the head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, cancelled a joint defence deal with the UAE, and called for its forces to leave Yemen within 24 hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

