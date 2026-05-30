UAE hits Iran with missiles during Middle East conflict, ceasefire

WORLD
The United Arab Emirates launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran with fresh military exchanges in and around the Strait of Hormuz and continued Iranian drone and missile threats against Gulf nations.
The United Arab Emirates launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran with fresh military exchanges in and around the Strait of Hormuz and continued Iranian drone and missile threats against Gulf nations, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.This has been the most intense involvement by the UAE so far in conflict ongoing for three months.