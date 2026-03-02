UAE condemns Iran's missile attack: Shuts down embassy in Tehran, summons Iranian ambassador, says, 'blatant violation'

The United Arab Emirates has announced the immediate closure of its embassy in Tehran along with the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic staff, condemning Iranian missile attacks targeting both the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs calling it 'dangerous escalation' stated, "Expanding the scope of these attacks to include sisterly and friendly nations is unacceptable and condemned by all legal and political standards, and constitutes an unacceptable escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and exacerbates regional tensions.The United Arab Emirates also strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, considering these "hostile acts a dangerous escalation, a blatant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to the region's security and stability."

"These attacks constitute acts of aggression against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities. These attacks endangered innocent civilians in a dangerous and irresponsible escalation that represents a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter," the Ministry said.

The Ministry stated that the move "reflects the UAE's firm and unwavering stance against any aggression that threatens its security and sovereignty."

It further said the decision comes "in light of the continued aggressive and provocative approach that undermines opportunities for de-escalation and pushes the region toward extremely dangerous paths, threatening regional and international security and stability, energy security, and the stability of the global economy."

UAE Summons Iranian Ambassador

UAE Ministry of foreign affairs also summoned Iranian Ambassador calling Iran's attack on UAE as 'terrorist' attack. The Ministry released a statement, that read, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned His Excellency Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Arab Emirates, and delivered a strongly worded note of protest, conveying the UAE's condemnation in the strongest terms of Iran's terrorist attacks and assaults." The Ministry condemned the attack as 'blatant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its national security, and a clear breach of all international conventions, resolutions, and established norms.'

The statement further read, "During the summoning of the Iranian Ambassador, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, expressed the UAE's categorical rejection of any justifications or excuses issued by the Iranian Government regarding the hostile escalation that targeted civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, thereby placing innocent civilians at risk."