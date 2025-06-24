Iran Missile Attack on US Bases: Iran said the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the US on its nuclear sites over the weekend.

Iran Attack on US Base in Qatar: Iran has launched missile attacks on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. Shortly after the attack, the Gulf nations of Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE temporarily suspended flights in their airspace. This was similar to what Qatar did shortly before it was hit. Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base, but said it successfully intercepted the missiles, and no casualties were reported. US has confirmed that its air base in Qatar was targeted by a missile attack from Iran and says no casualties have been reported.

Iran attack in Qatar

Iran said the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the US on its nuclear sites over the weekend, signalling its likely desire to de-escalate. Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas. Qatar's relevant authorities announced a temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

No casualties in Iran strikes

Qatar's Ministry of Defence on Monday claimed that Iran's retaliatory attack on the US bases in the country did not result in any deaths or injuries to civilians or military personnel. “Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries,” said the country's Defence Ministry.

Israel and Iran have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at each other's cities and military and strategic facilities since the hostilities began over a week back. Saudi Arabia has criticised Iran for its "unjustifiable" attack on a US base in Qatar, offering to deploy "all its capabilities" to support Doha.