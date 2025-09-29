UAE announces new visit visa rules, launches 4 new categories, changes entry permit rules; details inside

Ratan Tata's TCS forces 80,000 employees to resign? Details here
WORLD
UAE visit visa rules: The changes aim to improve the quality of life, boost trade, and support economic growth while also addressing humanitarian needs.
UAE visa rules: The UAE government has announced major updates to its visit visa rules, introducing four new visa categories and amending the durations and conditions for several existing permits. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has also set a minimum monthly income requirement for UAE residents to sponsor a visitor. The changes aim to improve the quality of life, boost trade, and support economic growth while also addressing humanitarian needs. The development comes days after the UAE temporarily suspended the issuance of tourist and work visas for citizens from nine countries, including Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security announces new amendments and additions to entry visa regulations pic.twitter.com/YAXxLI4XZF— UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) September 29, 2025