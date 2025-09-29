Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UAE announces new visit visa rules, launches 4 new categories, changes entry permit rules; details inside

UAE visit visa rules: The changes aim to improve the quality of life, boost trade, and support economic growth while also addressing humanitarian needs.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 06:59 PM IST

UAE announces new visit visa rules, launches 4 new categories, changes entry permit rules; details inside
UAE visa rules: The UAE government has announced major updates to its visit visa rules, introducing four new visa categories and amending the durations and conditions for several existing permits. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has also set a minimum monthly income requirement for UAE residents to sponsor a visitor. The changes aim to improve the quality of life, boost trade, and support economic growth while also addressing humanitarian needs. The development comes days after the UAE temporarily suspended the issuance of tourist and work visas for citizens from nine countries, including Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Minimum monthly income:

  1. First-degree relatives – The host must earn at least Dh4,000 per month to sponsor a parent, sibling, or child.
  2. Second- and third-degree relatives – The host’s minimum monthly income must be Dh8,000.
  3. Friends of residents – Sponsorship requires a minimum salary of Dh15,000 per month.

UAE visa rules: 7 things to know

  1. Four new visit visa categories: For specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and leisure boats.
  2. A humanitarian residence permit is issued for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension by decision of the authority.
  3. A residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee is granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions.
  4. A visit visa for a friend or relative allows the sponsorship of a friend or relative up to the third degree, based on the sponsor's income.
  5. The business exploration visa requires financial solvency to establish a company, ownership of a share in an existing company outside the country, or proven professional practice.
  6. The truck driver visa requires the presence of a sponsor, as well as health and financial guarantees.
  7. Clear schedules specify the authorised duration of stay for each visa type and outline the applicable conditions for extension.

 

