Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

IRCTC Launches 7 Jyotirlinga Tour 2025: Know route, price, facilities, how to book train package

Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes viral: 'No offence...'

4 Meme Coins Set to Outperform the Market in 2025

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri Achieves 94% Golden Ratio Score, Ranked Among the World's Most Handsome Men

Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know

Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'

Three dead after MSRTC bus collides with two-wheeler in Nashik, know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Main reason...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know

The Tapah typhoon has maximum winds of up to 30 metres per second near its centre. Wind force is expected to weaken on Tuesday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 04:52 PM IST

Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tropical storm Tapah, the 16th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's Guangdong Province on Monday morning, forcing school closures and the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. It churned ashore in Taishan at around 8:50 am, according to the provincial meteorological observatory. The typhoon has maximum winds of up to 30 metres per second near its centre. China's national observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Monday. Wind force is expected to weaken on Tuesday. 

Schools closed over 40,000 people evacuated 

Due to Tapah, school classes were suspended in Taishan, while more than 41,000 people across Jiangmen were evacuated to safer areas. In neighbouring Yangjiang City, authorities opened emergency shelters on Monday for local residents.

Jiangmen's maritime bureau said it had deployed in advance 43 volunteer sea rescue teams and 30 vessels to handle possible emergencies. More than 3,300 emergency personnel are on standby in Taishan.

Heavy rain and strong winds

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong saw heavy rain and strong winds on Monday. Meteorological authorities forecast that Tapah will continue moving northwest at about 20 km per hour and gradually weaken, Xinhua news agency reported.

Impact on Hong Kong braces

Hong Kong shut schools and many businesses closed on Monday as severe Tapah came within 170 km of the territory with gale-force winds and heavy rain bands affecting much of the financial hub, prompting the cancellation of some flights.

READ | GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect

Earlier today, the Hong Kong Observatory had said it would maintain its No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signal until at least 1 p.m. Monday due to Typhoon Tapah. The observatory had first issued the No. 8 signal, the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's five-tier typhoon warning system, on Sunday evening. Airport Authority Hong Kong expects around 100 flights to be cancelled on Monday. Amusement parks and clinics are closed under the influence of Tapah.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration, accused on the run
Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status...
From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1 box office day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan film mints Rs 150 crore
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE