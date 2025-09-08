Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know

The Tapah typhoon has maximum winds of up to 30 metres per second near its centre. Wind force is expected to weaken on Tuesday.

Tropical storm Tapah, the 16th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's Guangdong Province on Monday morning, forcing school closures and the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. It churned ashore in Taishan at around 8:50 am, according to the provincial meteorological observatory. The typhoon has maximum winds of up to 30 metres per second near its centre. China's national observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Monday. Wind force is expected to weaken on Tuesday.

Schools closed over 40,000 people evacuated

Due to Tapah, school classes were suspended in Taishan, while more than 41,000 people across Jiangmen were evacuated to safer areas. In neighbouring Yangjiang City, authorities opened emergency shelters on Monday for local residents.

Jiangmen's maritime bureau said it had deployed in advance 43 volunteer sea rescue teams and 30 vessels to handle possible emergencies. More than 3,300 emergency personnel are on standby in Taishan.

Heavy rain and strong winds

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong saw heavy rain and strong winds on Monday. Meteorological authorities forecast that Tapah will continue moving northwest at about 20 km per hour and gradually weaken, Xinhua news agency reported.

Impact on Hong Kong braces

Hong Kong shut schools and many businesses closed on Monday as severe Tapah came within 170 km of the territory with gale-force winds and heavy rain bands affecting much of the financial hub, prompting the cancellation of some flights.

READ | GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect

Earlier today, the Hong Kong Observatory had said it would maintain its No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signal until at least 1 p.m. Monday due to Typhoon Tapah. The observatory had first issued the No. 8 signal, the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's five-tier typhoon warning system, on Sunday evening. Airport Authority Hong Kong expects around 100 flights to be cancelled on Monday. Amusement parks and clinics are closed under the influence of Tapah.

(With inputs from IANS)