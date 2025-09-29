Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

Typhoon Bualoi: Vietnam suspends 4 airports, over 2 lakhs people moved to safety, know how powerful it is

Vietnam has mobilised nearly 100,000 military personnel and evacuated about 250,000 people as Typhoon Bualoi approaches the country's central coast. The storm, with winds of up to 130 km/h, is the 10th typhoon to hit Vietnam this year.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 12:44 AM IST

Vietnam has mobilised nearly 100,000 military personnel and evacuated about 250,000 people as Typhoon Bualoi approaches the country's central coast, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing local media. The storm, with winds of up to 130 km/h, is the 10th typhoon to hit Vietnam this year and was expected to make landfall later on Sunday, according to the country's meteorology agency."

This is a rapidly moving storm, nearly twice the average speed, with strong intensity and a broad area of impact. It is capable of triggering multiple natural disasters simultaneously, including powerful winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, flash floods, landslides, and coastal inundation," the agency said in a statement.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for the "highest level of readiness" as the storm entered Vietnamese waters, according to Al Jazeera, which cited Viet Nam News. In preparation for landfall, at least four airports were shut down, while fishing boats were ordered back to harbour, Al Jazeera reported, citing local media. Authorities also directed residents in coastal areas to secure their vessels.

Al Jazeera also reported that three fishermen from Ho Chi Minh City were missing after one vessel sank and large waves off Quang Tri province disabled another. Eight others were rescued. The stranded boats were spotted about 1.5km from the mouth of the Cua Viet Channel. In Da Nang, the country's largest city, more than 210,000 residents are being moved to safer ground, state media said. About 32,000 people in Hue, near coastal areas, are also being evacuated. Al Jazeera reported that local authorities in Da Nang mobilised more than 200 workers with trucks, stone, sand, bamboo stakes, and sacks to reinforce the coastline ahead of the storm.

Bualoi struck the Philippines on Friday, causing mudslides and flooding. According to the Philippine media, at least 10 people were killed and 10 others remain missing. As per Al Jazeera, the scientists have repeatedly warned that storms in the region are intensifying as the planet warms due to climate change.In Vietnam, more than 100 people were killed or went missing in the first seven months of 2025 due to natural disasters, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. 

