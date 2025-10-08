Two years of Gaza war: From Hamas' attack to Trump's peace plan, here's a timeline of key events

After two years, tens of thousands of deaths, and displacement of lakhs of others, the war rages on. United States president Donald Trump has attempted to end the conflict with a peace plan, with negotiations underway between all key stakeholders. Read on to know more on this.

It has been two years since the bloody war in the Gaza Strip began. It was triggered by a major attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 in 2023. After that, Israel launched a large-scale offensive into Gaza aiming to eliminate Hamas -- the militant group that governs the troubled Palestinian territory. After two years, tens of thousands of deaths, and displacement of lakhs of others, the war rages on. United States president Donald Trump has attempted to end the conflict with a peace plan, with negotiations underway between all key stakeholders. Here is a timeline of all major events from October 7, 2023 and the same day of this year.

October 7, 2023: Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking hundreds of others hostage.

October 13, 2023: Israel ordered residents to evacuate Gaza City as it prepared to launch a mega offensive.

October 27, 2023: Israeli military forces entered Gaza.

November 21, 2023: The first ceasefire between Israel and Hamas led to the freeing of 105 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinian detainees.

February 29, 2024: Gaza’s health ministry said the death toll had crossed 30,000.

July 27, 2024: Lebanon-based group Hezbollah attacked Israel-occupied Golan Heights, killing 12 children.

October 16, 2024: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed.

November 27, 2024: Israel and Hezbollah announced a ceasefire on the Lebanese front.

January 15, 2025: A United States-brokered ceasefire was announced, which came into effect on the eve of Trump's inauguration a few days later.

March 18, 2025: Israel resumed bombings as it accused Hamas of violating the truce.

September 16, 2025: The United Nations (UN) said Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

September 29, 2025: Trump unveiled his 20-point peace plan, which was accepted by Netanyahu and partly agreed to by Hamas.