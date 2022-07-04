2 women killed in shark attack while swimming near Red Sea resort in Egypt

Representational Image

Two women were killed after being attacked by a shark south of Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Environment Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the families of the two victims," said Egyptian Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad.

"As soon as we received a report that two women were attacked by a shark while practicing surface swimming in the are facing Sahl Hasheesh resort, south of Hurghada, a working group was formed from specialists in th Red Sea reserves and the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association,"said the statement.

The environment minister instructed the scientific committee formed to examine the situation to collect information from all sources and analyze them in accordance with the protocols used globally in investigating shark attacks on humans, it added.

Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 meters of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.

The first victim was transferred to a local private hospital, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reuters. He added that there were attempts to resuscitate her, but she died from her injuries.

A security source also added that the Austrian woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.

Following the accident, the Red Sea governorate issued an order to close several Red Sea beaches and suspend all sea sports and activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)