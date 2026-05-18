Two Navy EA-18G jets collide mid-air at Idaho Air show; all four crew eject safely; watch video

An air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Western Idaho turned tragic as the two US Navy fighter jets collided; however, all four crew members ejected safely. The two jets involved were US Navy EA-18 G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 129.

An air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Western Idaho turned tragic as the two US Navy fighter jets collided; however, all four crew members ejected safely. The two jets involved were US Navy EA-18 G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 129.

The aircraft were performing an aerial demonstration when the crash happened, said Cmdr Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet. While performing an aerial demonstration, the two aircraft appear to make contact and then spin in tandem as the crew members eject and their parachutes open. The planes then fall together, exploding into a fireball upon impact as the crew members drift to the ground nearby, according to reports.