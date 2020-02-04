Two killed, one injured in shooting at Texas A&M University

In a tragic incident, two people were killed and another was injured when an unidentified person opened fire in the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred at the Pride Rock Residence Hall. The wounded person was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, his condition is unknown.

In a tweet, the university police informed that the shooter is yet to be identified.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. Earlier, the police asked the campus community to shelter in place. The university then posted a notice on its website that the 'precautionary shelter in place recommendations' have been lifted but Pride Rock and surrounding areas remain blocked off.

Classes were also cancelled for the day, the administration said.

Police are actively investigating, they said.

As of August 2016, those who hold a current and valid concealed handgun license in Texas are allowed to carry a concealed handgun on certain parts of the campus. Handgun licence holders are also allowed to store the weapon in a safe in their campus housing, according to the police.

Texas A&M's campus in Commerce, Texas, is over 200 miles north of Texas A&M's main campus in College Station. The university is home to thousands of Indian-origin students and several faculty members.

An analysis of student visa data suggests that in 2018 as many as 1,83,312 Indian students came to the U.S. to study at American colleges and universities. From this pool of 1,83,312, Texas A&M was home to approximately 1,607 Indian students.

