Two Indians recruited by Russian Army, killed in Ukraine conflict

The Indian Embassy in Moscow is pressing for the mortal remains of the deceased Indians to be repatriated to the country as soon as possible.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 06:23 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Two Indians recruited by Russian Army, killed in Ukraine conflict
Image: Reuters/Representational Image
Two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the russian-army">Russian Army have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow is pressing for the mortal remains of the deceased Indians to be repatriated to the country as soon as possible.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains," the MEA said in an official release on Tuesday.

As per the release, MEA has taken up the matter of early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the russian-army">Russian Army.

"The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow, respectively, for early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the russian-army">Russian Army," the MEA said.

The MEA, in its release, has clearly urged Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia.
"India has also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of our nationals by the russian-army">Russian Army. Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership," it said.

"We also urge Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia," the MEA added.

In March this year, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that India is constantly in touch with Russian authorities to have Indian nationals released and discharged from the Russian army as early as possible.

On being asked about update on Indians who were duped by agents and sent to Russia to join the military, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Regarding Russia, as I told you earlier also, we are constantly in touch with Russian authorities. We have taken it up strongly for them to have our nationals released and discharged as early as possible."

Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

The central agency has conducted simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

The CBI stated that these traffickers have been operating as an organised network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube, etc., and also through their local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

