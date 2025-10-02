Two Delta Jets collide at NYC's LaGuardia Airport, videos show wings crashing cockpit of another plane, WATCH

Two Delta Air Lines Inc. regional jets collided while taxiing on a New York’s LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night. The low-speed collision, involving two Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jets, occurred around 9:56 PM local time. Watch video.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC) audio, Flight 5047, which had just landed and was coming from Charlotte Douglas, was heading to its gate when it was hit by Flight 5155, another Delta jet that was moving on the taxiway. The right wing of Flight 5155 damaged the nose and cockpit area of Flight 5047.

As per reports, one flight attendant has suffered minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

Videos on X, shows that the wing of an aircraft getting ready to take off to Roanoke, Virginia, hit the fuselage of an aircraft arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The rest of the airport’s operations were not expected to be impacted, according to Delta in AP report.

Delta in a statement said, “Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

On X, one passenger shared the image of the damaged plane.