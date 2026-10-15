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Two Bangladeshis executed in Saudi Arabia for committing 'immoral acts' inside Mecca mosque

The two were identified as Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar. The execution was announced via the Saudi Press Agency and reported by Saudi outlet Ajel and Bangladesh's The Business Standard.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

Two Bangladeshis executed in Saudi Arabia for committing 'immoral acts' inside Mecca mosque
Mecca mosque
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Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals on Wednesday (October 14) for alleged immoral acts inside a mosque in Mecca, according to the Interior Ministry. Dhaka's consulate was reportedly not notified beforehand.

The two were identified as Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar. The execution was announced via the Saudi Press Agency and reported by Saudi outlet Ajel and Bangladesh's The Business Standard.

The Interior Ministry said security forces arrested the pair after the incident, investigated, and referred them to court, which found them guilty and sentenced them to death.

The court awarded capital punishment under ta'zir — a category of discretionary punishment under Islamic law — citing the gravity of the offence and violation of the sanctity of time and place, Ajel reported.

The ministry said the sentences were upheld by the relevant judicial authorities, after which a royal order was issued for their implementation. The executions were carried out in the Mecca region on Wednesday.

Details remain sparse, with Saudi authorities not disclosing the precise nature of the alleged acts or when and where the pair was apprehended, as per the statements cited in reports.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and enforcing Islamic law against those who violate the sanctity of mosques or commit immoral acts, the Interior Ministry warned that anyone committing similar offences would face legal action under Saudi law, Ajel reported.

The execution was reported by Gulf News, Ajel and The Business Standard, with the latter citing Ajel’s version of the ministry statement.

The Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah told The Daily Star it was not informed in advance and has sought a formal acknowledgement from Riyadh.

"The consulate was not notified by the ministry beforehand," a mission official said. "We have submitted a note verbale to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting formal acknowledgement of the matter."

The executions come as Saudi Arabia's use of capital punishment remains under international scrutiny.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of Sri Lankan Hindu Sivarasa Anojan, tried for blasphemy over a Facebook comment he had deleted and apologised for, after sustained diplomatic push by Colombo.

The statements cited by Saudi and Bangladeshi outlets did not say whether the two received consular assistance, whether their families were informed, or whether Bangladesh made any diplomatic representation. Since Dhaka was reportedly not notified beforehand, that seems unlikely.

The reports also did not specify what acts the pair was convicted for. Saudi authorities described the allegations and sentences in general terms.

The Interior Ministry said the executions were carried out after the verdicts were upheld and a royal order was issued.

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