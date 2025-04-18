Two persons were killed and six others wounded in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, United States on Thursday. The shooting occurred near the university's student union when a 20-year-old opened fire.

Two persons were killed and five others injured in a shooting at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, United States, on Thursday (local time), CNN reported. The shooting occurred near the university's student union when a 20-year-old opened fire on students.

The accused was later shot by the police as he "did not comply with commands" and has been admitted to the hospital, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in a press conference.

Revell added he does not believe the suspect fired at officers.

"The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County Sheriff Deputy," Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said at a conference.

The suspected gunman had access to his mother's weapon. Authorities recovered a handgun from the person. A shotgun was also found in the university's Student Union, and another firearm was recovered in the suspect's vehicle.

"Unfortunately, her son (Deputy Sheriff's son) had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene," McNeil said. "We are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used and what other weapons perhaps he may have had access to."

Florida State University President Richard McCullough called it a "tragic day," CNN reported.

"We're absolutely heartbroken by the violence that occurred on our campus earlier today," he said at a news conference.

In the aftermath of the incident, the university has announced the cancellation of all classes, events and business operations through Friday. Essential employees were told to check with their supervisors. All athletic events scheduled in Tallahassee over the weekend have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that he has been briefed about the shooting.

"I've been briefed on the Florida State University, Tallahassee, active shooting. I guess it's an active shooter, fully briefed as to where we are right now. It's a shame. Horrible thing, horrible that things like this take place, and we'll have more to say about it later," Trump said while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the administration is "actively monitoring the situation," CNN reported.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Florida State University and the White House is actively monitoring the situation," she said.

