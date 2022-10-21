Twitter vs Elon Musk: Tesla CEO likely to sack nearly 75 percent of Twitter employees

The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing interviews and papers, that billionaire Elon Musk informed potential investors in his attempt to buy Twitter Inc that he intended to lay off about 75 percent of the social media company's 7,500 employees.

Regardless of who owns the business, employment cutbacks are anticipated in the upcoming months.

According to the source, Twitter's present management intended to reduce the company's payroll by around $800 million by the end of next year, which would result in the departure of close to a quarter of the employees.

The Washington Post reported that despite assurances from the social media company's human resources department that mass layoffs were not in the works, substantial preparations to fire personnel and reduce infrastructure expenses were in place even before Musk made an acquisition offer.

A request for comment from Reuters did not receive a response right away from Twitter.

In May, Musk attempted to back out of the agreement to purchase Twitter, claiming the firm had misrepresented the amount of spam and bot accounts on the social media site. This sparked a string of legal disputes between the two sides.

Musk changed his mind earlier this month and declared he would carry out the agreement under its original provisions.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-liz-truss-gone-rishi-sunak-now-leads-uk-pm-race-but-infighting-within-tory-ranks-may-cast-shadow-on-his-dreams-2994436