Twitter showers praise on Lady Gaga as 'Queen of Pop' sings national anthem at US Presidential Inauguration

On Wednesday, Joe Biden's oath ceremony began with Lady Gaga singing the national anthem in front of a sea of people who had gathered at the Capitol Hill in Washington.

It must be noted that this wasn't the first time that Joe Biden, now the 46th President of the United States of America, and the 'Queen of Pop' have shared a stage. In November, during Biden's campaign in Pennsylvania, a state he later went on to win, Gaga had campaigned for him. In fact, during BIden's final campaign rally, a day before Election Day, Lady Gaga had given a stellar performance.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem on the West Front of the Capitol, where exactly a fortnight ago a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the building in a stunning bid to overturn the election results.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Gaga's impressive rendition of the United States national anthem:

The passion #LadyGaga put into her performance of the National Anthem was SO moving and special. And her voice, WOW! #InaugurationDay x pic.twitter.com/4DUB4z1I4r — Siobhan (@slinehan1) January 20, 2021

She looked at the camera! So Beautiful ILYSM GAGA #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/R7EZrxuKKu — LittleMonster! (@litMonster0) January 20, 2021

Best National Anthem I have ever heard. #ladygaga — Amy Aiello Lofgren (@azsweetheart013) January 20, 2021

But Gaga and Biden's ties aren't one that have been recently forged. They go back to the days of Biden's Vice-Presidency when Gaga and he had worked closely on White House's campaign to fight sexual assault on college campuses. In 2017, almost a year after Biden's term as Vice-President had ended, the two even shot a public service announcement about sexual assault.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden, following his oath of office, on Wednesday celebrated his incoming administration not as a celebration of a candidate but a victory for U.S. democracy, saying more work must be done to heal the nation. "At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said in his inaugural speech. "Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy," he said.

Biden made his first presidential bid in June 1987 but withdrew his candidacy after a controversy over a speech. But unfortunately, his health declined due to a life-threatening brain aneurysm. He underwent two surgeries and took a seven-month leave from the Senate.

Again in 2008, after 20 years, Biden ran again for President but lost in the primaries for Democratic nomination, to Obama. However, Obama picked him as his running mate, and the duo went on to defeat their Republican opponents, John McCain and Sarah Palin, and again in 2012, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney and his running mate Paul Ryan.

In 2015, he did not file his nomination for the presidential primaries candidate as his son Beau died due to brain cancer.

on April 25, 2019, Biden announced his candidacy in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, and after toughing it out with 28 other challengers, he won the official Democratic Party nominee on August 17, 2020, and picked Kamala Harris as his running mate.

After defeating Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence, Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.